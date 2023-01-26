Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are an ‘ugliness’ that ‘no one wants to see’

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have just been called out for their ‘constant attempts at destruction’ since its an “ugliness’ that no one wants to see.



This claim has been brought to light by Marlon Bradford, from Memphis, according to GB News.

Mr Bradford began everything by saying, “Harry should have recognised he’s not like the rest of us and not exposed all that dirty linen.”

“It’s an ugliness we don’t really want to see, even though all families have that side to them. It’s made so many people uncomfortable.”

Even a saleswoman Sheila Jones, spoke to The Sun about it all, and added, “Meghan and Harry have destroyed the Royal Family,” and “I didn’t like this sort of ‘truth’ — it is over-sharing.”