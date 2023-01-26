Khloe Kardashian gets suggestive as fans speculate Tristan Thompson reunion

file footage

Khloe Kardashian’s followers are convinced that she is sending suggestive messages to her on-again-off-again ex-Tristan Thompson through her recent Instagram stories.



The 38-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her social media recently to share a photo of a bunch of lingerie from her sister Kim Kardashian’s brand SKIMS, many of which were emblazoned with suggestive messages.

One piece of underwear had the words ‘Love me for me, OK?’ written on it, while another said, “Talk less and say more’. Meanwhile, others read, ‘Late Night Snack’ and ‘Foreva Eva’.

Khloe’s collection of undergarments was captioned, “Cutest overload.”

The snap left many fans feeling uneasy and wondering whether the words were directed towards Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson, who has serially cheated on her and is the father of her two kids.

These speculations started earlier this month after fans were left worrying that Khloe and Tristan would get back together after Tristan’s mom passed away and Khloe was seen rushing to his side to comfort him.

Just this week, Khloe also took to Instagram to share a tribute to Tristan’s mom Andrea, writing, “I have so many emotions and still I feel numb… Life can be brutally unfair at times and this has been one of the toughest times in so many of our lives.”