Beyoncé’s father jumps to her defence amid brutal criticism over Dubai concert

Beyoncé’s dad Mathew Knowles said the superstar would never do anything to “deliberately hurt someone” amid backlash over her Dubai concert.

The Crazy In Love singer has been bashing her for taking millions for her performance in United Arab Emirates where homosexuality is illegal.

Coming to her defence, Knowles heaped praises on Beyonce for “bringing people together from all walks of life” while revealing that she is planning a tour.

Even though the singer did not perform her songs from latest album Renaissance, which she dedicated to queer people and her uncle Johnny, she is expected to perform the songs on her tour.

“Beyonce united a really diverse crowd with her incredible performance overseas, bringing people closer, as she does best,” her dad told TMZ.

'People who weren't at the show might not understand.. she gave respect and got respect back from the country, calling it an amazing moment,” he added.

Knowles went on to add that Beyoncé has “always stood for inclusiveness, and believes everyone was there for love and she'd never do something to deliberately hurt someone.”

Beyonce faced backlash for her performance as fans accused her “selling out,” arguing “it's not like you need the money.”

Bev Jackson, the co-founder of the British advocacy group LGB Alliance, said the Beautiful Liar singer’s concert in the city “casts a shadow over her support for lesbians and gay people.”

“Beyoncé is a huge icon for many gay people,” Jackson told The Telegraph Sunday. “LGB Alliance is deeply therefore disappointed that Beyoncé has agreed to give a lucrative concert in Dubai, where same-sex sex acts are a criminal offense, potentially punishable by death.”