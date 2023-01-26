Prince Harry and Meghan accused of hiding child's birth

The British royal family is still recovering from the incessant attacks Prime Harry launched recently.

Some allegations levelled against King Charles and Prince William left people asking questions about how the junior members of the family are treated.

In his Netflix documentary, Harry also opened up about how his brother's office is used for propaganda against other members of the family.

In his book Spare, Harry revealed that Prince William physically attacked him.

Harry's book has reportedly damaged the royal family's image in the eyes of the public.

The king and his heir have refused to publicaly react to Harry's allegations but their supporters in the mainstream media and on social media have been targeting Harry over his documentary, book and the interviews.

In a latest wave of attacks, royal family's supporters in the media are asking questions about the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children.

They are accusing Harry and Meghan of hiding births of their two children.

They are asking why Harry and Meghan have never shared pictures of the hospitals their kids were born in and other details confirming their births.

They are speculating that Harry and Meghan's reluctance to share details of their children's birth is the reason why King Charles has delayed giving Harry's kids royal titles.