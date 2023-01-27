North West to debut in famous animated franchise alongside Kim Kardashian

North West, daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, is all set to star in a movie.
The eight-year-old will be a part of PAW Patrol: The Movie, sequel to the 2021 hit film.
Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian will bring back her role as Delores, and her son, Saint West, will also have a cameo.
North, on the other hand, will be one of the three new puppies who will join the show.
Other cast members include Kristen Bell, James Marsden and Serena Williams.
As the news broke, fans were quick to congratulate both Kim and North for their collaboration.
"Aw north saint and kim in the next paw patrol movie! my fave nepo babies hopefully they’ll win a kids choice award," one fan tweeted.
"I can’t wait for the next Paw Patrol movie," added another.
"This cast though Who else is excited for #PAWPatrol?" said a fan.
