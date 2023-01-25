Drew Barrymore and Savannah Guthrie pair up for Netflix Kids Animated Series 'Princess Power': Check out the trailer

Drew Barrymore and Savannah Guthrie are pairing up for Netflix Animated series for kids Princess Power.



On January 25, Drew Barrymore and Savannah Guthrie shared the trailer for the series they are executive producing, exclusively with People.

The series is adapted from Guthrie's New York Times bestselling children's book Princesses Wear Pants.

As per People, Guthrie shared in a statement, "When Allison and I wrote the book Princesses Wear Pants, the story we wanted to tell was about girl power, about staying true to oneself while getting the job done."

"And knowing our daughters, we knew they loved the princess concept for all the frills and fame, but we also wanted to show them the jewel of an opportunity for leadership that goes along with that role, and how they could take action and make the world a better place," she continued.

Check out the trailer:







