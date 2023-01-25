Brad Pitt and George Clooney snapped shooting in similar outfits for their upcoming Apple Thriller 'Wolves'

Brad Pitt and George Clooney are ready to roar as they prepare for their upcoming Apple thriller Wolves.
On Tuesday, January 24, Brad Pitt and George Clooney appeared relaxed as they shot scenes for their joint movie in New York City's Harlem neighborhood.
As per People, this will be the eleventh movie where the two fine actors of Hollywood will reunite.
Pitt, 59, was dressed in a teal velour jumpsuit over a white undershirt and white sneakers and carried a yellow Loro Piana cashmere scarf.
However, for the movie, Pitt's outfit changed into the similar outfit Clooney was wearing, consisting of gray slacks, black leather jackets, and shiny black shoes.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, the two off-screen best friends play "lone wolf fixers assigned to the same job," in the upcoming thriller.
Spider-Man director Jon Watts is directing the Apple production, meanwhile, Pitt and Clooney also serve as producers.
Netflix ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’ is nominated in 9 major categories in 2023 Oscars on Tuesday
King Charles will be officially crowned in May
Rebel Wilson under fire for Dubai visit
It is unlikely that royal family retaliate and instead will "retain their silence"
Till movie-maker writes about treatment of black women in the industry on social media
Calls to ban Kanye West's entry received support from multiple Australian officials