Sarah Ferguson says she’s in ‘Granny heaven’ as Princess Eugenie expects second child

Sarah Ferguson recently expressed that she feels to be in “Granny heaven” as her daughter Princess Eugenie is expecting her second child.

Taking to Instagram, the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah shared adorable snap of her two-year-old daughter planting a kiss on mum’s baby bump.

Princess Eugenie wrote: “We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer.”

After her daughter’s adorable post, Sarah Ferguson also shared a heart-felt tribute for her daughter by writing on Instagram: “You will be sharing puddles, Augie! Superb news, Granny heaven…. So deeply grateful.”

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace also shared a statement in this regard: “Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are pleased to announce they are expecting their second child this summer.

“The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother,” the statement read.