Paris Hilton welcomes baby boy with husband Carter Reum

Paris Hilton have just welcomed their first baby boy into the world, right after the New Year.

The DJ announced the news over on Instagram, and penned a heart-string tugging caption to Instagram.

The caption reads, “You are already loved beyond words.”

She even shared her feelings with People magazine and told the outlet, “It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other.”



“We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.”

This announcement comes just a few months after the Hilton heiress revealed, “We knew we wanted to start a family, and I was like, 'This is perfect timing. Usually, I'm on a plane 250 days out of the year, and let's just get all of the eggs stocked and ready,' and we have tons of them just waiting.”