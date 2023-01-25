BTS' V misses bandmate Jin during his Weverse live session

BTS’ Kim Taehyung aka V surprised ARMY with his live session on Weverse on Tuesday and talked about bandmate Jin who is currently undertaking his military duty.

The 27-year-singer told ARMY that he held the live session because he was bored. He said that "I'll come again later when I feel bored. I don't really use the phone a lot these days. I ordered some expensive strawberries. I'll now go to eat them."

V also wished his fans the Korean New Year and said that "You guys, be happy, be healthy. don't get sick. Do well and work hard today as well and receive a lot of blessings this new year and be healthy and happy and don't get sick or hurt."

BTS star about his bandmate Jin said, "Around this time, Jin would come saying, ‘Hiyo! (in the comments)."

He further said that "Jin contacted me recently, he said he’s working hard."