King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla hit new social media milestone

Despite being attacked incessantly by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the popularity of the British royal family continues to increase online.
The official Instagram account of "The Royal Family" has crossed 13 million followers.
The account, which belongs to King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, shares pictures and videos from the royal engagements and announcements involving the senior members of the family including the King, the Queen Consort, Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Prince Harry recently released his tell-all memoir "Spare" in which he levelled some serious allegations against the royal family.
