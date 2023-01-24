Alec Baldwin responds to criticism over his 'sexually suggestive’ caption on family’s photo

File footage

Alec Baldwin sparked internet fury after he shared a picture of his wife Hilaria Baldwin and young son Leo with a bizarre, sexually suggestive caption.

Baldwin 64, expressed his disappointment over internet users’ behavior for misinterpreting his Instagram caption.

The 30 Rock actor responded to one of his followers in the post's comments section by declaring, "The US is a country fueled by hate."

Baldwin – in his first post since being charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal 2021 Rust shooting case – sparked backlash as fans called him out for his ‘disgusting’ caption on the picture.

The actor on Sunday returned to the social media platform and posted a sweet photo of his son holding his mother’s shoulders — and wrote that the young boy was pulling “the old ‘let me give you a back rub’ ploy.”

Baldwin later amended the caption to indicate that he meant his child was acting sweet as a way to earn a treat.

He edited the caption to add: “Potato chips to follow” and noted in the comments, “I adjusted the text. I guess because…you know…there is so much of that Reddit trash out there.”

Baldwin, along with the Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, will be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter following the October 2021 on-set death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.