Princess Eugenie ditches all plastic products in bid to tackle climate change

Princess Eugenie recently revealed that she has made major lifestyle changes to tackle climate issues during World Economic Forum in Davos.



The 32-year-old princess told Reuters editor-at-large Axel Threlfall and Arctic Humanity founder Gail Whiteman that her son’s going to be an activist.

“I talked to Peter Thomson, the UN Special Envoy for Oceans and all he says to me is that I do this for my grandchildren. And that's the same,” she said.

Princess Eugenie continued: “Every decision we now make has to be for whether August, what he's going to be able to look at and do and how he's going to live his life.

“But I think also as a mother, you all of a sudden, totally you change, your hormones change, everything changes,” she added. “Like now I'm scared of flying and things like that and I would never be before.”

Prince Andrew\s daughter further revealed that she doesn’t allow plastic at her home but admitted that “it’s a battle”.

She added: “I'd rather be that way, but sometimes the facts and the figures and sometimes having the dinners do give you that sort of sense of frustration and doom and gloom.”