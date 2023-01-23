Lady Gaga calls Taylor Swift 'brave' for talking about her eating disorder

Lady Gaga shouted accolades for Taylor Swift when she left a comment on TikTok including a rediscovered clip of Swift discussing her eating disorder, according to People.



Lady Gaga reacted to a clip of Taylor talking about her eating disorder in her 2020 documentary Miss Americana.

The clip featured Taylor saying, "I don't care as much if somebody points out that I have gained weight, it's just something that makes my life better. There's always some standard of beauty that you're not meeting."

She further added, "Because, if you're thin enough, then you don't have the figure that everybody wants. But if you have enough weight on you to have a good figure, then your stomach isn't flat enough. It's all just impossible."

Lady Gaga commented, "That's really brave everything you said ???? wow."

Gaga had also previously shared about dealing with eating disorders when she revealed that she suffered from bulimia and anorexia since she was 15.