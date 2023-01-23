 
Monday January 23, 2023
Netflix tops streaming charts amid content spending decline

Netflix content spending slump 5% in 2022

By Web Desk
January 23, 2023
Netflix dominated the streaming wars, delivered top hits, despite content spending decline in 2022.

According to Variety, the streaming giant put aside a small fortune on content for both TV shows and movies, highlighting the financial austerity.

Earlier year, the company forked out less than 4.9%, i.e. $17.70 billion from the previous year, a mere $16.84 billion cash for content.

Moreover, the streamer payments for content obligations for the acquisition, licensing and production of content over multiyear periods also experienced a slump from the previous year, declining at 5.7%, from $23.16 billion to $21.83 billion.

The steady content spending and other cost-cutting measures, including layoffs and slower hiring, led the company to project a “sustained” growth trajectory with free cash flow.

“Now that we are a decade into our original programming initiative and have successfully scaled it, we are past the most cash-intensive phase of this buildout,” Netflix said in its Q4 2022 letter to shareholders.

"As a result, we believe we will now be generating sustained, positive annual free cash flow going forward.”