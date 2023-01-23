Prince Harry calls out Prince William for ‘all the hurt’ Meghan Markle suffered’

File Footage

Prince Harry weighs in on the pain caused by Prince William and has even gone as far as to accuse him of ‘hurting’ Meghan Markle.



The Duke himself made this admission while addressing his personal qualms with members of his family.

According to the Daily Mail Prince Harry weighed in on his requirement for an apology during the course of a face-to-face interview.

There, he spoke to Prince William indirectly and warned ‘you know what you did’ as well as ‘why you did it’.

The Duke even went as far as to demand his brother ‘come clean’ about everything he’s been accused of since Prince Harry moved out of the UK.

This comes shortly after a prior admission was made by royal author Tom Bower regarding the issue.

Where Mr Bower claimed that there is no “compromise with the Sussexes.”