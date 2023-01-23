Gerard Pique wanted to reconcile with Shakira after painful split: Insider

File Footage

Gerard Pique approached Shakira after parting ways with her post realizing he made a mistake leaving the Colombian singer.

The former Barcelona player attempted to heal the matters with the Waka Waka hitmaker but she refused to forgive him as per recent reports.

Univision journalist Jordi Martin revealed that Pique tried to get back with Shakira one month after their breakup, according to Marca Magazine.

Pique wanted Shakira to forget everything and return to normal. "Pique regretted leaving Shakira and decided to try again," stated Martin.

After Shakira refused to come back, Pique started his life with new flame Clara Chia Marti, the journalist shared.

The report seems to be true as Shakira even hinted about it in her song BZRP Music Sessions #53, "I'm not coming back to you, not even if you cry or beg me.”

Pique and Shakira, who are parents to two boys, Sasha and Milan, announced their separation last year after 12-year-long romance.




