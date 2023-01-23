Prince Harry knew he would 'marry' his school teacher back in the days

Prince Harry was infatuated by his school teacher, he admits.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex recalls how he had a crush on Miss Roberts and planned on a future with her.

“I had a crush on Miss Roberts. I felt certain I’d marry her one day. I also recall two Miss Lynns. Miss Lynn Major and Miss Lynn Minor. They were sisters. I was deeply smitten with the latter. I reckoned I’d marry her too,” Harry writes.

He added: “Three times a week, after dinner, the matrons would assist the youngest boys with the nightly wash. I can still see the long row of white baths, each with a boy reclining like a little pharaoh, awaiting his personalized hair washing.”