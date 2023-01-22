'Love Island' alum Faye Winters send fans into worry with her recent post: 'My health has taken a battering'

Love Island alum Faye Winters sparked concern from fans amid split rumours from Teddy Soars, as she returned to social media after an extended break with a cryptic post.

On Saturday, January 21, Faye Winters returned to her Instagram after a period of an extended break to give an update amid rumours she's split from her beau Teddy Soares.

As per Daily Mail, the update came after Teddy also recently broke down in tears on his own Instagram page as he opened up about a difficult week.

Faye informed her Instagram followers, "Sorry for the deafening silence but it was needed. Last year I took a battering, I took one for most people's team."

She continued, "Even to the point that my physical health took a battering. I just needed two weeks to reset."

Meanwhile, Teddy recently posted a teary-eyed selfie and captioned it, "About last week."

He later explained, "One of the biggest reasons why I wanted to put that image of myself on my story was because, to be honest it was not only about helping myself, but it was also about who it could also help in the process as well."



As the pair signal a tough time for them both, fans speculate that either the pair are going through a rocky time or has potentially split.



