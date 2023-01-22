Chris Evans sends Jeremy Renner love in snowcat joke following health update

Jeremy Renner and Chris Evans displayed their friendships as the actors engaged in a fun little back and forth.

The Hawkeye actor then responded to his Avengers’ co-star Chris Evans, who popularly played Captain America.

After returning home from his two-week long hospitalisation, Renner, 52, shared his health update with his Twitter followers.

He wrote, “I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens.”

Just hours after the Mayor of Kingstown star tweeted out his health update, Evans subtweeted the actor and wrote, “That's one tough mf'er. Has anyone even checked on the snowcat??? Sending so much love,” adding a heart emoji at the end.

Renner responded to Evans with the same camaraderie. “Love you brother…. I did check on the snow cat, she needs fuel,” adding a wink and crying laughing emoji at the end.

Jeremy Renner had to undergo surgery after suffering serious injuries during a snowplough accident on New Year’s Day. The tragic incident involved a PistenBully also known as the snowcat, weighing at least 14,330.

He had to be airlifted to a hospital, where he underwent chest surgery from being crushed by a snowcat. The actor has been active on social media since his accident, and many of his friends and co-stars have been sending him well wishes.