Selena Gomez spotted on date with Drew Taggart, day after claiming she’s single

Selena Gomez and Andrew ‘Drew’ Taggart were spotted enjoying dinner and holding hands in New York City on Saturday, January 21, 2023, per Us Weekly.

Just a day before their outing, Gomez had clarified her relationship status in a since-deleted Instagram Story post on Thursday, January 19, 2023, amid rumours of romance with Taggart.

“I like being alone too much,” the Rare Beauty owner captioned a black-and-white photo of the sky behind a mountain range.

Gomez, 30, added the hashtag, “#iamsingle.”

According to Page Six, in the gloomy picture, fans noticed that there was a man’s head at the very bottom of the frame, though most people concluded that the thick head of hair did not belong to Taggart. The post was only on the former Disney Channel star’s Story for a few minutes before she took it down.

The night on the town marks their second date in one week. In photos obtained by the New York Post’s Page Six on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 the 30-year-old Same Old Love singer and The Chainsmokers member, 33, were spotted bowling together Sunday at New York City’s The Gutter.

A source told Us Weekly on Monday, January 16, 2023, that the Only Murders in the Building star and the DJ were seeing each other in a “very casual and low-key” manner and “having a lot of fun together.”

“They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members-only clubs,” the source said, adding that the pair liked to “go bowling and to the movies.”