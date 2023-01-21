Katie Price reveals attempting suicide after she hit ‘rock bottom’

Katie Price recently let her fans know that she had hit ‘rock bottom’ after getting arrested for drink-driving in September 2021.

The 44-year-old star was banned from driving for two years and 100 hours of community service after the accident.

During her conversation with Mark Dolan on GB News, Katie shared: “What I want from the future is to definitely make a comeback and prove to people I can, because I've been there, and I've told my story.

“Literally, I hit rock bottom. It was that bad that I tried to commit suicide, but I've come up from that. You can get out of that rut. If I can do it, you can do it.”

She previously admitted feeling suicidal after her DUI arrest, letting “herself down”.

“Remember, nothing is that bad. It's just when you're in that bad place your mind ruminates and you think you can't get out of that rut, but you can do it. If I can do it, you can do it,” she shared.