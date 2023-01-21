Martha Stewart gushes over Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt: ‘He's aging beautifully’

File Footage

Martha Stewart unleashed her inner fan girl while talking about her celebrity crush Brad Pitt.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the television personality revealed she scrolled through Instagram looking at snaps of the Hollywood heartthrob.

Dishing on her current celebrity crush, Stewart said, "I was asked this question last week, it was Brad Pitt because I was looking at pictures of him on Instagram and he looks so great.”

"I think he's aging beautifully. Sorry, Brad, you're still young but you are getting older,” she gushed over the Bullet Train star.

If not as a date, Steward said she would be happy to have the hunk as her guest on her popular The Martha Stewart Podcast.

"OK, that would be good. I would love that," she said. "You know, he loves architecture and stuff. I could talk to him about a lot of things. He likes wine too."

For the unversed, Pitt has been romantically involved with ex-wife of The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley, Ines De Ramon and as per recent reports, the two have moved in together.



