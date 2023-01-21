Prince Harry rejects claims made about Meghan in Omid Scobie's book

Prince Harry has dismissed a claim made about his wife Meghan Markle "Finding Freedom", an unauthorized biography of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The book authored by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claimed that Meghan Markle underwent a security drill with the SAS prior to their marriage.

In 2020 book, the authors wrote that the now Duchess underwent a "mock kidnapping" to prepare her for "all high-risk security scenarios", including hostage situations and terrorist attacks.

In his recently released memoir "Spare", Harry wrote , "A bestselling book describes the day Special Forces came to our house, grabbed Meg, put her through several intense days of drills, pushing her into back seats and car boots, speeding away to safe houses."

He said clarified Meghan "wasn't given one minute of training. "On the contrary, the Palace floated the idea of not giving her any security at all because I was now sixth in line to the throne".

Omid Scobie is known as a friend of Meghan Markle and is often targeter by pro-monarchy royal expert.