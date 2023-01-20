James Cameron doesn't want people to watch Avatar 2 on the phone

James Cameron discussed the experience viewers will have if they watch his most recent film Avatar: The Way of Water on a home screen or a phone, according to Hindustan Times.



James said, "If you watch Way of Water at home on a reasonably large flat-screen TV with a decent sound system and you sit close enough and that way across the room, you're going to have a good experience."

He further added, "I think when you start looking at something on a phone, you're sort of missing the point. Going to a movie theatre is less about the size of the screen and the perfection of the sound system. And it's more about a decision to not multitask."

Avatar: The Way of Water is a sequel to James Cameron's 2009 film Avatar which is the highest-grossing film of all time.

Avatar 2 stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, and Sigourney Weaver from its sequel while also adding Kate Winslet in the sequel. Avatar: The Way of Water is the widest release ever in cinema history.