BTS song ‘Dynamite’ among music that people listen to fall asleep, research

According to a recent research, BTS massive hit Dynamite is among the music that is listened by many individuals to fall asleep.

Researchers from Aarhus University analyzed more than 200,000 songs from 985 playlists that are associated with sleep on the music streaming app Spotify.

The research was conducted using its API - a program that can retrieve and manage data.

They identified six specific sub-categories of music that people listen to for sleep, three of which had the typical slower and quieter melody, which more often includes acoustic instruments and few lyrical notes.

However, the other characteristics were based on much faster and louder tracks which had a higher degree of energy such as Dynamite by the Korean boyband BTS.

BTS also broke YouTube records in 2020 with their song Dynamite. The video was viewed more than 100 million times within 24 hours of its release and has now passed more than a billion streams on Spotify.

Lovely, a song by American singer Billie Eilish and Khalid, was also among the tracks that aid relaxation and sleep.

The authors of the study, which was published in the journal Plos One, suggested that these songs could help calm people due to their familiarity.

They also noted that more research will be needed to explore this and "identify the various reasons different people choose different music for sleeping".

The findings of the research also revealed that there is no "one size fits all" when it comes to the music people choose for sleep.