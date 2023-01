Netflix upcoming movies and series streaming worldwide this weekend

Netflix is bringing a vast variety of new movies and series for everyone to enjoy in the upcoming weekend.



Here's the list of everything scheduled to release on January 20th, and 21st.

Coming to Netflix on January 20th:

Awaken

Bake Squad (Season 2)

Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold

Bling Empire: New York

Booba (Season 5)

Fauda (Season 4)

Mission Majnu

Jung_E

Represent

Shahmaran

Shanty Town

Sweetie

The Real World (Season 28)

Coming to Netflix on January 21st: