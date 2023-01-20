BTS' J-Hope to release his own documentary soon: Report

The singer and rapper J-Hope is gearing up for a new documentary.
On January 20, Soompi reported that the BTS star officially confirmed that he would be releasing his own documentary, titled J-Hope In The Box.
The documentary will feature never-before-seen footage from the process of creating his first official solo album Jack In The Box, as well as an inside look at the record's star-studded listening party.
J-Hope performed at Lollapalooza last year, becoming the first Korean artist to ever headline the main stage at a significant U.S. music festival. The documentary will also take audiences behind the scenes of that performance.
J-Hope In The Box will be made available on Weverse and Disney+ on February 17 at 5:00 PM KST.
