Kate Middleton, William, Camilla beat Meghan Markle in US popularity poll

Kate Middleton, Prince William and even Queen Consort Camilla are now more popular in the US than Meghan Markle even as Prince Harry made explosive claims against them in Spare, a new poll by Newsweek has revealed.

As per reports, the Duchess of Sussex’s net approval rating in the US currently stands at -13, while her step-mother-in-law Camilla is at -8; the Redfield & Wilton survey of 2,000 US voters was carried out a week after the release of Meghan’s husband Prince Harry’s memoir Spare.

Kate Middleton emerged as the most popular royal in the US, with a net approval rating of +26, with her husband Prince William’s popularity stood at +21.

Prince Harry himself has a net approval rating at -7, with Newsweek citing his recent explosive claims against the Royals during his book promo as the reason behind his tanking popularity.

This comes after a survey conducted just last month in December, 2022, recorded Prince Harry’s popularity at +38 and Meghan’s at +23, while Queen Camilla, specifically, was far behind them in popularity with a net approval rating of -2 at the time.