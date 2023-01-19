BTS‘ Jimin teams up with BigBang's Taeyang for live performance on 'vibe'

BTS Jimin has yet again teamed up with BigBang‘s Taeyang with the live version of Vibe, the duo streamed on Thursday.

BigBang's Taeyang released his most awaited collaborative track Vibe last week on January 13, 2023 featuring Jimin of BTS.

On Thursday, the K-pop legends have teamed-up for a live version of Vibe.

The new video of live performance showcases the boy band veterans working their musical magic in a spacious living room, decorated with house plants and white curtains draping on the walls of the room.

Having a six persons strong band in support.

Vibe became Jimin’s first official solo release since BTS announced that they were going on hiatus to allow its members to focus on their solo ventures.

Jimin last appeared solo on the 2022 collaborative track With You with Ha Sung Woon.



For the unaware, Jimin is the last member of BTS to make his debut as a solo artist, since the band announced their break.

K-pop fans were so eager for the collaboration, as Vibe ranked No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs before the song was released.