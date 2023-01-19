Nick Jonas spills beans about his proposal to Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas shares details about his proposal to Priyanka Chopra.
Recently, while talking in an interview, Nick revealed his proposal story. He said that he proposed Priyanka the day after her 36th birthday. He also shared the reason why he chose to propose her soon after her birthday.
In conversation with Ryan Seacrest Jonas said that it required a lot of courage to ask the question to the love of her life. He added: “I wanted to propose like, the day after her birthday - birthday was on the 18th, I proposed on the 19th, but I just did it at basically, midnight to make it two separate days.”
The actor/singer finally asked out his ladylove with a Tiffany & Co engagement ring and the two lovebirds got engaged on July 18, 2018.
The couple got married following the two traditions. The duo first exchanged vows in a catholic church and later on hosted a grand wedding according to the Hindu tradition in India.
Chopra and Jonas made their first public appearance as a couple at the MET Gala where they arrived together on the red carpet, reports PinkVilla.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcomed a daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas through surrogacy on January 15, 2022.
