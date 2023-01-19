Netflix’s upcoming ‘The Killer’ starring Michael Fassbender will release in November 2023

Netflix’s upcoming noir thriller The Killer starring Michael Fassbender is headed to the streaming giant in November 2023.

Based on the Alexis Nolent’s French graphic novel of the same name, the thriller stars Fassbender in the lead role and Tilda Swinton in an undisclosed role. The film will also star Kerry O'Malley as Dolores, and Charles Parnell as Hodges, per ScreenRant.

The movie has Golden Globes winner and Oscar nominee David Fincher as its director, who is known for critically-acclaimed hits such as Gone Girl, Mank, The Social Network, Zodiac, Se7en, to name a few.

The series consists of twelve instalments published between 1998 and 2013. The books follow a nameless assassin who, after years of being the best at what he does, begins to crack and suffer a psychological crisis. The screenplay for the movie is adapted by Andrew Kevin Walker.

According to Netflix, the movie will follow “a man solitary and cold, methodical and unencumbered by scruples or regrets, the killer waits in the shadows, watching for his next target.”

As the killer waits, he’s begins to believe that he’s losing his mind, even if he is “cool” and composed on the outside. And it gets worse the longer he has to wait.

“A brutal, bloody and stylish noir story of a professional assassin lost in a world without a moral compass, this is a case study of a man alone, armed to the teeth and slowly losing his mind,” reads the logline.

The film will release on Netflix on November 10, 2023.