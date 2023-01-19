 
Thursday January 19, 2023
Kim Kardashian spends $197,453 to buy Princess Diana's necklace

By Web Desk
January 19, 2023
A cross necklace once worn by Princess Diana has been bought by but Kim Kardashian, according to TMZ.

Citing auction sources, the celebrity website reported that Kim paid $197,453 for the iconic jewelry and memorabilia.

The rare diamond-encrusted necklace, which went for auction on Wednesday at Sotheby's, is known as the Attalah Cross.

Diana famously wore it in 1987 at a London charity gala paired with a purple-tinged outfit.

The TMZ reported that the Garrard jewelry company let Diana borrow the piece for the event.