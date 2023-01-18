Meghan Markle will 'dump' Prince Harry for 'billionaire', says Prince Andrew's ex

Prince Harry has been warned by Prince Andrew’s ex Lady Victoria Hervey that Meghan Markle’s marriage is going to end like soap opera.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been launching scathing attacks on the royal family, sparking backlash from royal fans and relatives of the family.

During her conversation, Lady Victoria, who briefly dated Andrew in the late 90s, said that the couple’s bond could ‘collapse’ at some point.

"I'm actually kind of surprised it's lasted this long... but I just I don't know how much more can come out after this," she told the outlet.

"I see it just kind of collapsing at some point and him coming back to England and it being a really messy divorce, and she's going to end up with some big American billionaire and, and just dump him,” she added.