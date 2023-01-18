Kylie Jenner new selfie features charm, glam and swipe at Kim Kardashian

Kylie Jenner recently took a playful swipe at her sister Kim Kardashian in a recent Instagram post.

Taking to the Facebook-owned platform on Tuesday, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul skipped on tagging her sister’s line in her post.

The beauty mogul sent the temperature soaring with her recent selfie while throwing shade at Kim. She used Kim’s one of the most iconic lines to caption the post.

“don't be (expletive) ruuude,” the caption read.

Kylie also posted a short video on TikTok to flaunt her flawless skin and voluminous hair with Snooze by SZA playing in the background.

In the clip, SZA can be heard singing: “How can I snooze and miss the moment? / You just too important /Nobody do body like you do / I can't lose when I'm with you / I can't just snooze and miss the moment.”

Meanwhile, TIME shared that the song is about “wanting to be present for every moment with the person you love.”