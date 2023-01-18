BLACKPINK Jennie receives lovely wish from Jessica Jung on Instagram

BLACKPINK Jennie celebrated her 27th birthday on Wednesday January 16, 2023 and received a warm wish from Jessica Jung.

On January 16, turned to Instagram and posted adorable carousel of photos taken with BLACKPINK's Jennie, showed off their friendship at best and felicitate her warm wishes through social media.

Along with the set of pictures, Jessica captioned the post that read, "Happy birthday sweetie."





With that, the childhood friend captured sweetest moments of friendship with Jennie, where they displayed their close friendship and affection for each other.

In the pictures, Jennie dons a black crop top with chequered pink and grey skirt while her bestie kept it simple and sported an off-white knitted turtle neck sweater with same coloured pants.

The entertainment world besties showed off love in pictures by hugging each other side by side, taking mirror selfies together and making victory sign.

As of now, Jessica Jung is busy promoting Sisters Who Make Waves season 3 with her new girl gang after securing second spot in Chinese Idol.