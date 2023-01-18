Prince Harry hits new milestone with his book

Prince Harry's book Spare has now sold 750,000 copies across all formats in the UK, reported royal correspondent Omid Scobie while quoting a spokesperson for Transworld Books, a UK division of Penguin Random House.

"This makes it not only the fastest selling non-fiction book of all time but also the biggest selling memoir," said the Scobie, the author of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's unauthorized biography "Finding Freedom."

"Spare" became the UK's fastest selling non-fiction book ever after days of TV interviews, leaks, and a mistaken early release of the memoir containing intimate revelations about the British royal family.

Harry's book has garnered attention around the world with its disclosures about his personal struggles and its accusations about other royals, including his father King Charles, stepmother Camilla and elder brother Prince William.

"Spare" is the latest revelatory offering from Harry and his wife Meghan since they stepped down from royal duties in 2020 and moved to California to forge a new life, and follows their Netflix documentary last month.

The royal family has not commented on the book or the interviews and is unlikely to do so.

Extracts from the book were leaked last Thursday when its Spanish language edition also went on sale by mistake in some bookshops in Spain.

Harry speaks of his grief and growing up after the death of his mother Princess Diana when he was just 12, his use of cocaine and other drugs to cope, how he killed 25 Taliban fighters while serving as a soldier in Afghanistan, and even how he lost his virginity.