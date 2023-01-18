Shakira looked into her fridge to realise Gerard Pique was cheating: Report

Shakira had to look into a jar in her fridge to know Gerard Pique was cheating, reports media.

The singer seemingly came home to an empty bottle of jam in the fridge, knowing both her ex and her kids did not like eating it.

ShowNews Today adds that since Pique does not like jam, she deduced that he was “cheating”.

This comes as Shakira has spoken about her breakup with ex-boyfriend in new song called "BZRP Music Sessions Vol 53"