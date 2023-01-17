Henry Winkler says he wouldn't want to do Happy Days reboot without Garry Marshall

At the Critics' Choice Awards, Henry Winkler was asked about the potential of a Happy Days remake and said he didn't know whether one was planned or not. According to Fox News, he also said that he would not want to perform the play without the late Garry Marshall.



Henry shared that he has no idea about the possibility of a reboot of the popular show. However, he added that he wouldn't want to do a reboot of the show without Ron Howard, Don Most, Anson Williams, and Marion Ross.

When asked about the possibility of a reboot, Garry said, "That's a good question. I don't know. I have no idea."

He further added, "I wouldn't want to do it without Ron [Howard], without Don [Most], without Anson [Williams] and without Marion {Ross]."

Henry also shared that he wouldn't want to do the show without Garry Marshall, the creator and producer of Happy Days who died in 2016.