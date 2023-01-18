Prince Harry mocked by US TV presenter Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmell, US talk show host, made fun of Prince Harry over a passage in the Duke's newly released book, titled 'Spare'.

The Tv presenter mocked the Duke of Sussex by unveiling a rhyming children's book about the chilly incident on his show "Jimmy Kimmel Live".

Kimmel began the segment by introducing the book titled: "The Prince and the P**is." He added to uproars of laughter from the audience: "If the kids are still up this would be a good time to gather them around the TV."

"At the chilly North Pole, a silly young codger took a walk in the snow, and froze his wee t**ger," Kimmel began.

The parody children's book goes on to reference Princess Diana who appears from a cloud to offer the Duke cream for his frostbitten part of the body.

"Oh mummy! Oh mummy! He cried with a scream, and from then up on high she appeared with some cream. My poor little prince, put this on your w***ly. It will lessen the ache and make it less chilly," Kimmel continues to roars from the crowd.

The host continues to describe how Diana applied cream to Harry's p**is - something which did not really happen - with the parody Harry saying: "But mummy, have you heard about Sir Sigmund Freud?"

Kimmel's hilarious comments come after Harry and Meghan have responded to Jeremy Clarkson's latest apology over the presenter's controversial opinion piece about the Duchess.