BLACKPINK receives THIS gift from Jackie Chan on Hong Kong tour

K-pop sensational girl band BLACKPINK has received an unexpected gift from Chinese actor Jackie Chan.

BLACKPINK is heading to Asia after their Europe and U.S.A performance with their ‘Born Pink' world tour. The K-Pop girl trio performed for their fans in Hong Kong from January 13 to 15, dazzling them with their best hits.

Meanwhile, the idols received a surprise backstage at the show from Jackie. The actor who is famous for his martial arts and comedies in movies showed his love for BLACKPINK by sending them flowers along with a card to cheer the K-pop group at their concert.

In the card, Jackie quoted that “Welcome to Hong Kong! Good show! With love”

BLACKPINK kicked off their 'Born Pink' world tour in October 2022 after the release of the highly anticipated comeback album of the same name.