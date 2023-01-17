Kylie Jenner takes fans breath away with new bedroom pics

Kylie Jenner delighted fans with her new bedroom photoshoot along side her stunning friend Anastasia Karanikolaou.

Kendall Jenner's sister, in the steamy pictures, is seen lying on the white sheets beside another beautiful lady Anastasia. She attracted massive attention wither gesture staring up at the camera while covering her face with her arms.



The 25-year-old's long brunette hair fanned out above her head as she posed for the picture in a colourful dress, showing off her hourglass figure.

Kylie's fans appeared convinced that the two were dating after they saw pictures of the influencers in matching skimpy outfits on a bed together.



They began speculating that there is something going on with Kylie and Anastasia and wondered whether the duo were dating, with one wrote: "I’m convinced y’all are in lesbians with each other."

Another added: “Girlfriends for life.” Others urged the duo to “date already,” one asked whether the photoshoot was a “soft launch” for their relationship.