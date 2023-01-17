Ashley Robert showcases her lithe figure in crop top 

Ashley Roberts looked ab fab in a cut-out crop top as she departed the Heart FM studios in London on Monday.
The TV personality, 41, was joined by her radio co-star Amanda Holden, 51, who opted for a classy boucle co-ord.
The duo made sure to put on stylish displays, both opting for eye-catching shades of hot pink to brighten up the dull winter's day.
Ashley teamed her fitted top with a pair of wide-leg trousers and a matching trench coat, that she draped loosely over her shoulders.
Amanda's co-ord consisted of a cropped jacket and tight pencil skirt with a leg split, complete with gold button detailing.
It comes after Ashley showed that she's still got a dancer's flexibility on Friday as she stretched it out after a pilates workout with pal Lou Teasdale.
Margot Robbie risked a major wardrobe malfunction at the 'Babylon' premiere in Sydney on Monday
Sarwat Gillani met Indian poet Javed Akhtar
Kanye West's former partner Julia Fox may inspire rapper's current lover Bianca Censori on Kim Kardashian
Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance get candid on their successful marriage
Jennifer Lopez has teased new music coming later this year
'Victorious' alum Avan Jogia doesn't look at his time with Nickelodeon fondly