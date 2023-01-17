 
close
Monday January 16, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Ashley Robert showcases her lithe figure in crop top

The TV personality, 41, was joined by her radio co-star Amanda Holden

By Web Desk
January 17, 2023
Ashley Robert showcases her lithe figure in crop top
Ashley Robert showcases her lithe figure in crop top 

Ashley Roberts looked ab fab in a cut-out crop top as she departed the Heart FM studios in London on Monday.

The TV personality, 41, was joined by her radio co-star Amanda Holden, 51, who opted for a classy boucle co-ord.

The duo made sure to put on stylish displays, both opting for eye-catching shades of hot pink to brighten up the dull winter's day.

Ashley teamed her fitted top with a pair of wide-leg trousers and a matching trench coat, that she draped loosely over her shoulders.

Amanda's co-ord consisted of a cropped jacket and tight pencil skirt with a leg split, complete with gold button detailing.

It comes after Ashley showed that she's still got a dancer's flexibility on Friday as she stretched it out after a pilates workout with pal Lou Teasdale.