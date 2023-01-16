Vijay Varma photobombs alleged GF Tamannaah Bhatia’s picture at an award show: See video

Vijay and Tamannaah celebrated New Year together, reports

Actor Vijay Varma photo bombs rumoured girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatiya's pictures at an award show in Mumbai.

A video has been going viral on internet where the Bahubali actor can be seen posing for the media solo while the Mirzapur 2 actor walks behind her photo bombing her pictures. The two then poses together for the media while having a discussion with each other. Vijay then leaves after shaking hands with Tamannaah.

The next part of the video also shows Varma offering Bhatia to sit next to him during the media interaction.

Without a doubt, the duo looked adorable in their outfits. Tamannaah wore a dark blue thigh slit outfit with a plunging neck along with dark pink heels. Meanwhile, Vijay opted for a casual look as he donned down black sweatshirt with black jeans.

It looks like the fans are also excited for this new B-town couple as one of them wrote: “That is a fire couple” whereas another fan wrote: “They are so cute together.”



Reportedly, the couple are seen together frequently for some time now; from celebrating New Year to attending concerts.

On the work front, Vijay Varma last starred in film Darlings with Alia Bhatt. Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen in film Plan A Plan B alongside Riteish Deshmukh, reports IndianExpress.