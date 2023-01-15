Mark Patton sets a GoFundMe page to get help from fans 

Mark Patton asked his followers to donate to him through a GoFundMe page put up by his agent, Peter Valderrama, on Thursday so that he might be transferred from a Mexican hospital in Mexico to an American hospital, according to Fox News.
Mark has been ill for quite some time now. Initially, he was thought of as having COVID-19 aftereffects; however, his agent shared that he is suffering from an AIDS-related illness.
The statement from Mark read, "Basically I am asking for help I will not be embarrassed. I just want to be healthy and at home with family."
His GoFundMe page read, "He has been quiet for his own privacy but with the cancellation of his events at the music box theatre and horror house shop he has decided to release his news in the hopes that his community could help him."
Patton shared that he has faced these medical challenges before as he was diagnosed with HIV in 1999.
