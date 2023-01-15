David Beckham comes out in support of Prince William, Kate Middleton amid Harry’s claims

Victoria Beckham’s husband David Beckham has seemingly come out in support of Prince William and Kate Middleton amid Prince Harry's claims in tell-all memoir and TV interviews.



Buckingham Palace, on behalf of King Charles, shared adorable photos of the Prince and Princess of Wales from their visit to Merseyside on Instagram and Twitter where the royal couple looks all smiling.

The palace shared the pictures and wrote, “The Prince and Princess of Wales spent the day in Merseyside yesterday, meeting individuals working across healthcare and mental health support services in the county.”

David Beckham was the first to react to the first public appearance of Kate and William by pressing the heart button on Instagram.

The Prince and Princess of Wales also posted the photos from their visit on social media.

Harry’s memoir Spare was released on January 10.