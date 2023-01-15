BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to nominate for 2023 BRIT award

K-pop girl band BLACKPINK has received their first-ever BRIT Awards 2023 nomination.

BRIT Awards announced the nominee list for the 2023’s event on Friday and BLACKPINK earned a nomination for the ‘International Group of the Year award.

BLACKPINK will be up against some of the biggest stars in the pop music industry, including Drake, 21 Savage, First Aid Kit, Fontaines DC, and Gabriels.

The foursome is the first K-pop girl band to be nominated for the ‘International Group of the Year' award.

Previously, BTS was the first K-pop artist to be nominated at the UK Awards for two consecutive years in 2021 and 2022 but did not pick up the trophy.



BRIT Awards is one of the most prestigious in the United Kingdom (UK) and 2023’s award ceremony will be held on February 12, 2023.