BIGBANG's Taeyang, BTS' Jimin collab single 'VIBE' break iTunes chart globally

BIGBANG’s Taeyang and BTS’ Jimin new collaboration single VIBE are ruling the iTunes chart.

On November 1, Allkpop reported that Taeyang's new solo single VIBE featuring Jimin reached the No.1 position on the iTunes music chart globally.

VIBE rules over the iTunes chart in at least 82 countries including the United States, Argentina, Canada, France, Germany, Singapore, Brazil, and Thailand.

Earlier this month, BIGBANG’s Taeyang agency THE BLACK LABEL officially announced the collaboration between the two icons by dropping the first teaser of VIBE featuring the appearance of BTS star Jimin.

The highly anticipated collaboration song was released on January 13, 2023. Since Taeyang revealed the song, VIBE has become incredibly popular across all platforms.

VIBE shows the chill chemistry of two vocalists with a unique charm.