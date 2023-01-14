Ezra Miller pleads guilty to trespassing and theft of alcohol

Ezra Miller admitted to trespassing and theft of wine at a neighbour's house in Vermont and was sentenced to a year of probation and a $500 fine.



Ezra was charged with trespassing and theft last year at a neighbour's house for which he pleaded guilty on Friday to avoid a three-month jail sentence for a misdemeanour charge of unlawful trespass.

Ezra's lawyer Lisa Shelkrot sent a statement on his behalf which read, "Ezra would like to thank the court and the community for their trust and patience throughout this process, and would once again like to acknowledge the love and support they have received from their family and friends, who continue to be a vital presence in their ongoing mental health."

Ezra had pleaded not guilty of stealing alcohol from his neighbour's home in last October and he was charged after police consulted surveillance footage and interviewed witnesses. Ezra was also arrested twice last year in Hawaii, including for disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar.