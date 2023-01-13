Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton’s ‘explosive disagreements’ were ‘astonishingly petty’

File Fotoage

Prince Harry breaks down “explosive arguments” he had with the Cambridges which ended up being for “astonishingly petty” reasons.



This claim has been brought to light by royal commentator Richard Kay.

According to the Daily Mail Mr Kay started by saying, “According to Harry's memoir, Spare, some of the most explosive disagreements between the couples revolved around misunderstandings over American attitudes and customs. Some were astonishingly petty.”

“Disputes appear to have broken out over everything from the correct way to seat couples at a wedding (Brits place them apart on the same table, whereas the 'American tradition', according to the book, is for them to be together) to whether it might be appropriate for two women to share lipgloss (Harry describes doing so as 'an American thing').”